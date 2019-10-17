Delhi

Delhi odd-even scheme: Two-wheelers, vehicles with children in school uniform exempted

It will be in force from Nov. 4 to 15; Fine for violation increased to ₹4,000 from the previous ₹2,000

Two-wheelers will be exempted from the odd-even road rationing scheme, which will be in force from November 4 to 15 in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

Reading out a list of exemptions during a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said that “vehicles carrying children in school uniform” would be exempted.

When asked how to identify people on way back after dropping a student, Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “School timing is usually around 7 to 7:30 a.m., so after dropping them, you will have to come back by 8 a.m.”

“Chief Ministers of other States and UTs will be exempted, but it will be applicable for Chief Minister and Ministers of Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The list of exemptions include, vehicles of President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and Governors of States among others.

Emergency vehicles would be exempted and also people being transported for medical emergencies in a private vehicle, on trust basis, Mr. Kejriwal said.

The fine for violation will be ₹4,000, up from the ₹2,000 during the previous time the odd-even scheme was in force.

