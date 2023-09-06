‘Delhi now has more e-buses than any other city’

September 06, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off 400 new e-buses on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said, “We already had 400 e-buses in the city. Now, the number has gone up to 800, making Delhi the city with the maximum number of e-buses in the country.”

Sharing details of the e-bus scheme, the L-G, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the buses flagged off on Tuesday were part of the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid vehicles) scheme, through which the city will get 1,500 e-buses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Delhi unit accused the AAP government of trying to steal credit for the Centre’s initiatives. It also said the Delhi government had “not been able to buy a single bus in the past eight years”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT