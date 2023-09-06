HamberMenu
‘Delhi now has more e-buses than any other city’

September 06, 2023 02:40 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off 400 e-buses on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off 400 e-buses on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena flagged off 400 new e-buses on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Kejriwal said, “We already had 400 e-buses in the city. Now, the number has gone up to 800, making Delhi the city with the maximum number of e-buses in the country.”

Sharing details of the e-bus scheme, the L-G, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said the buses flagged off on Tuesday were part of the Centre’s FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric and Hybrid vehicles) scheme, through which the city will get 1,500 e-buses.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Delhi unit accused the AAP government of trying to steal credit for the Centre’s initiatives. It also said the Delhi government had “not been able to buy a single bus in the past eight years”.

