Delhi not too happy with Centre’s panel to curb air pollution: CJI

Commission working in right earnest to prevent factors causing pollution: Centre

Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde on Thursday orally remarked that the people of Delhi are not too happy with the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, set up to curb air pollution by preventing incidents of stubble-burning in neighbouring Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

“Our Commission is working in right earnest,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, submitted.

“We don’t know what your Commission is doing, but people in Delhi are not happy,” Chief Justice Bobde remarked.

The court was informed that stubble burning has considerably decreased as the season has come to an end for this year.

An affidavit filed by the Centre, however, claimed that there was a “marked improvement in air quality in the NCR region since 2016”.

The affidavit said this was achieved through the “concerted efforts” of the various government agencies.

It said days marked ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’ and ‘moderate’ pollution had increased to 182 in 2019 as against 108 in 2016.

“Continuous ambient air quality monitoring system [CAAQMS] data for Delhi reveals annual concentration of PM [particulate matter] has decreased gradually since 2016. In 2019, PM levels reduced by 10%, PM 2.5 by 5%, as compared to 2018. In 2019, 121 days and 63 days were within National Ambient Air Quality Standards [NAAQS] compared to 98 and 48 days in 2018 for PM 2.5 and PM 10, respectively,” the affidavit said.

On the working of the Commission chaired by former Delhi Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty, the affidavit said, it was functioning under the “overall supervision” of the Centre.

“In terms of the mandate of the Ordinance, the Commission has adopted a consolidated and conjoint approach in monitoring, tackling and research in air pollution, and specifically monitoring measures by States to prevent factors causing air pollution like stubble burning, industrial emissions, road dust, vehicular pollution, construction activities, biomass burning and other major sources,” the affidavit said.

It said 50 teams were deployed in Delhi NCR in October this year.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance of 2020 was promulgated by the Centre recently.