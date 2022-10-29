Delhi not to get new landfills; working to flatten existing garbage mounds by March 2024: MCD

:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday said it has processed 77 lakh tonnes, out of a total of 280 lakh tonnes of legacy waste, from the city’s three landfills — Okhla, Bhalswa and Ghazipur — so far. The civic body also denied any plans to create new landfills in the city.

The municipality’s clarification comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during his visit to the Ghazipur landfill, accused the MCD of planning to create 16 more landfills. Mr. Kejriwal said that the upcoming civic polls, the dates for which are yet to be announced, will be fought over the issues of garbage and cleanliness.

‘Misleading rumours’

Responding to the allegations levelled by the Delhi CM, MCD director, press and information, Amit Kumar said that “rumours” of the civic body planning to create “16 new landfill sites” were “misleading and completely baseless”.

He added that the corporation is working on augmenting its waste processing capacity by over 3,400 tonnes by August 2025.

When asked about a claim made by East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir — about the Ghazipur landfill’s height being reduced by 12 metres — Dinesh Yadav, director, Department of Environment Management Services, said, “The height of the Ghazipur landfill has been reduced by close to 15 metres, but only in certain portions. The height hasn’t been reduced uniformly.”

Currently, the legacy waste at the three landfill sites is being processed using 44 trommel machines, which segregate the waste into three categories — combustibles, construction and demolition waste, and inerts.

The senior MCD official also said that a total of 1,700 tonnes per day (TPD) of waste used to be sent to the Okhla landfill site. Since the commissioning of a new waste-to-energy plant at Tehkhand a week ago, the quantity of fresh waste to Okhla has been reduced to 400-500 TPD.

AAP’s protest

Meanwhile, AAP members held a protest against the civic body’s “plan to build 16 new garbage mountains across Delhi” and accused the BJP of turning the Capital into “a huge dumpster”.

“Delhi is India’s Capital but the BJP-ruled MCD has turned it into India’s garbage capital. AAP will not allow BJP to build 16 new garbage mountains across the city,” said AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.