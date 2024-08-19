Delhi: Non-veg. food a big ‘no’ at several city schools 

Till a few years ago, 15-year-old Arham (name changed) used to carry chicken biryani in his tiffin box to his State-run school in north-east Delhi’s Khajoori Khas. Now, when biryani is cooked at home, he just carries rice to his school.

His is not the only school that has advised students not to bring non-vegetarian food or eggs in their tiffin boxes.

Earlier this month, Delhi Public School in Noida asked parents to refrain from sending non-vegetarian food in an attempt to ensure that “all students feel respected”.

The school principal had said that some parents complained that their children fell sick after they ate meat from a classmate’s tiffin box.

While the move drew criticism from several parents’ associations, who said this could lead to segregation and discrimination on religious and caste lines, many private school principals said they allow only vegetarian food due to “health concerns”.

Arham’s father, who works with a non-governmental organisation (NGO), said his son has been telling him for the past four-five years not give him meat for school.

“It is not written anywhere [in school documents], but it is an unsaid rule. Some people get offended by students who carry non-vegetarian food,” he said.

“One can understand religious sentiments of people, but some children are accustomed to having egg and meat during lunch break. Without it, their immunity is impacted,” he said, adding that over the years, his son has fallen sick and the doctor advised them to give him more nutritious food like fish and eggs.

Khajoori Khas was among the areas that were hit by the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, which claimed 53 lives.

In another school in Nand Nagri, a Class 9 student said some of his classmates bring meat to school, making him and others “uncomfortable”.

In Rohini’s Mount Abu Public School, non-vegetarian food is not allowed as a rule.

School principal Jyoti Arora said, “We have not allowed non-vegetarian food since the opening of the school. We do not have any problem with students eating it, but they can eat it at home.”

She added, “I am a non-vegetarian, but we have collectively been talking about empathy towards animals. In addition to that, it also leaves a strong smell in classrooms.”

A parent of a student in Vasant Valley School of Vasant Kunj said the school stopped students from bringing food altogether.

“They serve hot and fresh food daily, all of which is vegetarian,” the parent said.

Ameeta Mulla Wattal, chairperson and executive director (education, innovations and training), DLF Foundation Schools and Scholarship Programmes, said, “In our all schools, non-vegetarian food is allowed in an attempt to promote diversity but we do not serve it in our canteens as we would have to get licences from the government to do so.”

No egg in mid-day meal

As of 2023, 14 States in the country served egg as part of their mid-day meal, according to the Education Ministry.

Despite a promise made by the Delhi government in its 2017-2018 budget, eggs are not included in the mid-day meal served to students at Delhi government schools, say parents and teachers.

Satya Prakash, president of the Delhi chapter of All India Parents’ Association, said, “We have been fighting for the inclusion of eggs in the students’ mid-day meal because they are nutritious and the States that serve eggs have seen a lower dropout rate among students.”