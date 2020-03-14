Delhi, Noida metros undertake cleaning drive to fight COVID-19

NEW DELHI

14 March 2020 01:32 IST

‘Mechanised cleaning being carried out round-the-clock’

Officials of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Friday said that extensive cleaning drives are being undertaken in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

“The practice has been intensified in the wake of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 with special emphasis on spots, like hand railings, train doors, token-vending machines, passenger emergency alarms, lifts and escalators where people’s hands come in direct contact,” the DMRC said.

Officials added that mechanised cleaning of metro stations were being carried out round-the-clock.

Advertising

Advertising

“Special cleaning drives are carried out at high-footfall metro stations. The main focus is on parking areas, proper disposal of garbage and plastic waste, cleaning inside stations, including security frisking areas and cleaning of toilets,” the DMRC said.

“The NMRC is using special chemicals and cleaning agents to sanitise and disinfect its premises. Banners and other displays to generate awareness regarding COVID-19 are also being displayed. The frequency of cleaning of stations and inside the trains have been increased,” officials said.