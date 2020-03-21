Delhi, Noida metros to be shut from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow

In view of the outbreak of COVID-19 and to promote social distancing, both the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Saturday announced that metro services will be regulated on Monday and no trains will be available between 10 a.m. and. 4 p.m.

Officials said that the last trains, on both the Delhi Metro network and the Aqua line, will depart at 8 p.m. from the originating stations.

DMRC officials said that between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. only commuters involved in essential services will be allowed to enter the metro premises.

“During this period, only people involved in essential services like hospitals, fire, electricity, police and so on will be allowed to enter metro stations on the production of their identification cards to security personnel,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

However, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., metro trains will run on the normal frequency and general public will also be able to avail the services during this period, Mr. Dayal said.

“There will be no metro service between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, all the trains which started at 10 a.m. from originating stations of all lines will continue to run till they reach their destinations. Metro services will again resume at 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. for general public on a normal frequency, after which it will not be available,” added Mr. Dayal.

All parking spaces at metro stations will also be closed on Monday.

“The objective of this staggered metro services plan on Monday is aimed at facilitating all stakeholders with effectiveness and to promote social distancing which is very much required to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the DMRC said.

Meanwhile, the NMRC added that Aqua Line metro and bus services will ply at a frequency of 20 minutes between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. after which normal frequency of 7.5 minutes will be followed till 10 a.m.

Bus services

Bus services will also not be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., officials said.

On Friday, both the DMRC and the NMRC had announced that metro services will not be available on Sunday in view of the “Janata Curfew”.