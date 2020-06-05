Delhi

Delhi needs to ramp up testing, says Vardhan

Move comes after over 500 COVID-19 cases reported from AIIMS

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has reported over 500 COVID-19 cases among its staff and their families with about 350 of the healthcare workers testing positive since March, said a senior health official here.

While the institute said all measures have been put in place to protect its staff, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said Delhi needs to ramp up testing coupled with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing and stringent containment and perimeter control activities.

The Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for prevention and control of COVID-19 along with L-G Anil Baijal, Health Minister Satyendra Jain and other officials.

“As all districts in Delhi are now affected by COVID-19, the rising cases, high positivity rates and low testing levels in many places here are worrisome,” said Mr. Vardhan. He added that the high rate of infection in the healthcare workers was also a serious issue, which needs to be attended to on priority.

