Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorating; curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan to continue: CAQM

PTI November 11, 2022 19:17 IST

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

Anti-smog gun being used to spray water against the air pollution, as Delhi’s air quality entered ‘very poor’ category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303 at 6:30 am on Friday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Centre's air quality panel on Friday said curbs under stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will continue in Delhi-NCR as the air pollution in the region is showing an upward trend. Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 at 4 p.m. on Friday, deteriorating from 295 on Thursday. "The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective," the CAQM said in a statement. Also Read Explained | What has Delhi done over the decades to combat air pollution? Considering the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the sub-committee on Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided that the "ongoing action implemented under Stage III of GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage". All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate. In pictures | Delhi air quality improves further, but still ‘very poor’ The scene at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 6, 2022. A six-member panel chaired by the special commissioner of transport has been set up to monitor the implementation of curbs on anti-polluting activities. Revenue commissioners have been asked to prepare a plan for staggered timings of markets and offices. A man rides cycle on a smog filled weather amid air quality remaining in severe category in New Delhi on Friday, November 04, 2022. The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari distributes masks to prevent inhalation of polluted air in Delhi, outside Palika Bazar Metro Station in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. EMU train passes through the thick layer of smog amid air quality remaining in severe category in New Delhi on Friday, November 04, 2022. Water being sprinkled as the air quality in the National Capital deteriorated to poor category making visiblilty poor in New Delhi on Saturday, November 05, 2022. An anti-smog gun being used to spray water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 06, 2022. People walk at Kartavya Path amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi on Sunday, November 6, 2022. In a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Environment Minister Gopal Rai also appealed to the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital’s borders.



