Delhi-NCR’s air quality best in 55 days

Delhi recorded its best air quality in 55 days on Thursday, courtesy rains and high-velocity winds that kept pollution in check.

The city recorded its overall air quality index at 106, the best since October 5, when it was 98. On Wednesday, the overall AQI was 134.

In Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR), the level of PM2.5 — tiny particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter that can enter the lungs and the bloodstream — was 37.5 microgram per cubic metre at 7.30 p.m., which is within the safe limit of 0-60. Most of the monitoring stations in Delhi recorded AQI in the “satisfactory” category.