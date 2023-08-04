Delhi-NCR on high alert ahead of Friday namaz

August 04, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - New Delhi

Security agencies on Thursday remained on high alert across Delhi-NCR ahead of Friday namaz to avoid any untoward incident in the aftermath of the communal flare-up in Haryana.

In Gurugram, the police issued an advisory asking Muslims to avoid going to mosques or open spaces, and instead offer Friday prayers at home. Delhi Police, however, said it has made adequate security arrangements in sensitive areas.

Communal clashes had erupted in Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday during a religious procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The violence later spread to other districts of the State, including Gurugram and Faridabad. So far, six persons, including two police personnel, have died in Haryana.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Gurugram) Siddhant Jain said that the advisory has been issued in view of the CrPC Section 144 which is still in force across Gurugram.

Paramilitary deployed

“We are constantly combing through social media for any inflammatory messages and have also asked people to avoid sharing any such content if they come across anything,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Jain said that two companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the city — one each in Badshahpur and Sohna areas which witnessed incidents of violence on Tuesday. “Heavy deployment of local police is also in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Gurugram Imam Sangathan has also asked members of the community to avoid stepping out for Friday prayers.

“Prayers will not take place inside mosques or at open spaces. Only those who stay at mosques will be allowed to offer prayers there,” the organisation said in a statement.

In Delhi, a senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements are always made in sensitive areas on Fridays. “While no extra deployment has been put in place, more force will be on standby in case it is needed anywhere to deal with any untoward incident. Nobody will be allowed to hamper the peace in the city,” the officer said.

In north-east Delhi, which had witnessed major communal violence in 2020, the police held peace committee meetings with members of all communities at each police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said the police have asked community members to avoid falling for any rumours and maintain peace in the area.

“We always have police presence near mosques and in sensitive areas on Fridays. We will strengthen our arrangements around 273 mosques in the district to ensure that no incident during or after the prayers takes place, and that everybody reaches home safely,” he said.

Meeting with clerics

The Nuh district administration and the police have also asked Muslim clerics to offer Friday namaz at home.

At a meeting with the clerics on Thursday, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar and Superintendent of Police Varun Singla sought cooperation from them and asked them to encourage community members not to step out for namaz, just like during COVID times, and offer prayers at homes.

Mr. Panwar said, “The district is currently under curfew and the administration is working to bring back normalcy. We expect cooperation from the public and advise everyone to avoid gatherings.”

Assuring the clerics of action against the perpetrators, Mr. Singla said, “No innocent person will be troubled.” He also appealed to the people to help the police identify and nab the accused.