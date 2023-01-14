HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi-NCR likely to witness cold wave from January 16-18, says IMD

The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday

January 14, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely witness a cold wave next week with the minimum temperature expected to settle around 3 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on January 14.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s average, it said.

A partly cloudy sky is expected in the city during the day, they said.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 88%, the IMD said.

The IMD said that the cold wave will prevail over many places of Delh-NCR between January 16 and 18. The minimum temperature at Ayanagar and Ridge may settle around 3 degree Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 21 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 374 (very poor).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.