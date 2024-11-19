The air quality in the national capital remained in the the ‘severe plus’ category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 488 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — the worst in the country.

Delhi University has shifted to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till November 22, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city. The government suspended physical classes for students of standard 10 and 12. Earlier on Sunday, the government had ordered all schools to switch to online mode of teaching, except for those studying in Classes 10 and 12.

Follow the live updates here: