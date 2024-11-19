 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Delhi air pollution LIVE: Smog shrouds city reducing visibility

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna said all judges have been asked to allow virtual hearings wherever possible

Updated - November 19, 2024 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An office goer wears a mask as Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category

An office goer wears a mask as Delhi's air quality remains in the 'severe' category | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The air quality in the national capital remained in the the ‘severe plus’ category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution to touch an alarmingly high level of poor AQI.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 488 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — the worst in the country.

Delhi University has shifted to online classes till November 23 and the Jawaharlal Nehru University till November 22, the varsities announced amid worsening air quality levels in the city. The government suspended physical classes for students of standard 10 and 12. Earlier on Sunday, the government had ordered all schools to switch to online mode of teaching, except for those studying in Classes 10 and 12.

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 19, 2024 12:00
    Will again ask Union Environment Minister to call emergency meeting on pollution: Delhi minister Rai

    Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has said that he will ask the the Union Environment Minister once again to call an emergency meeting on pollution and allow artificial rain

    -PTI

  • November 19, 2024 11:31
    CJI Sanjeev Khanna gives lawyers the option to appear online

    Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday left it to lawyers to either opt for online mode of appearance or appear in person for their cases, following the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)‘ s Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in the national capital due to air pollution.

    The clarification was in response to requests made in open court by Supreme Court Bar Association president, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan for courts to go completely online considering the GRAP-IV restrictions.

    Read the story here.

  • November 19, 2024 11:28
    Delhi hospitals see spike in patients with respiratory issues

    Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday (November 18, 2024) said he has ordered the Health Department to form a special task force at Lok Nayak Hospital to handle medical emergencies related to pollution

    The direction came as worsening air quality led to a rise in the number of patients complaining of respiratory issues across the city hospitals.

    Delhi air pollution: Hospitals see spike in patients with respiratory issues 

    Delhi air pollution: Delhi Environment Minister orders special task force at Lok Nayak Hospital to handle pollution-related medical emergencies.

  • November 19, 2024 11:28
    Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe plus’ for second consecutive day

    The overall air quality of Delhi continued to be in the ‘severe +’ category on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) morning. Air pollution of many other cities and towns in North India were also in the ‘severe’ or ‘severe +’ zone.

    Data showed that the AQI reading continues to be maxed out at 500 at many of the observation stations in Delhi.

    Delhi Air Pollution: Overall air quality continued to be in the ‘severe plus’ for second consecutive day

    Delhi Air Pollution: According to the CPCB data, Delhi’s overall 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 488 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday — the worst in the country.

Published - November 19, 2024 11:28 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / Live news / air pollution / pollution / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.