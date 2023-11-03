Delhi-NCR air pollution: Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI declining

November 03, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The central government on Friday deferred implementation of stricter measures under the final stage of the air pollution control plan, saying curbs under Stage III were implemented only a day ago and the air quality index in Delhi-NCR is already showing a declining trend.

Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 468 on Friday which falls in the "severe plus" category, a stage at which all emergency measures, including a ban on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all types of construction, are mandated to be initiated and enforced in the National Capital Region.

These measures constitute the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan and should ideally be activated at least three days prior to the Air Quality Index surpassing the 450-mark in the capital, as outlined in a policy document prepared by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

However, during a review meeting, the CAQM decided to monitor the air pollution situation for a day or more before implementing stricter curbs in Delhi-NCR.

It said curbs under Stage III of the pollution control plan were implemented only a day ago and it's reasonable to allow time to have their full impact on AQI in the region, according to an update shared in the evening.

"Delhi's average AQI is already showing a declining trend since afternoon. At 12 noon, the average AQI clocked 475 which improved to 468 at 4 pm and further to 456 at 5PM," it said.

