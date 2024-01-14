GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi-NCR air pollution | Centre bans non-essential construction work, plying of polluting four-wheelers

Anticipating a prolonged period of severe air quality in New Delhi, the committee decided to implement GRAP Stage-III curbs immediately to prevent further deterioration

January 14, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A bike plies on the road amid low visibility during fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi on January 14, 2024.  

A bike plies on the road amid low visibility during fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi on January 14, 2024.

The Central Government on January 14 ordered a ban on non-essential construction work and plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management, a statutory body responsible for forming air pollution reduction strategies for the region and their implementation, noted a significant rise in Delhi’s AQI (458 and 457 at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.) due to unfavourable climatic conditions and local pollution sources.

Also read: Majority of cities far from clean air target, says study

Dense fog blankets north India; Delhi airport sees seven flight diversions
Anticipating a prolonged period of severe air quality, the committee decided to implement GRAP Stage-III curbs (‘severe’ air quality index (AQI) range) immediately to prevent further deterioration.

The curbs include a ban on non-essential construction work and the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers in the region.

Also read: Restart Delhi smog tower in 24 hours, says Rai

Construction work related to national security or defence, projects of national importance, healthcare, railways, metro rail, airports, inter-state bus terminals, highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines, sanitation and water supply are exempted from the ban.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is the Centre’s air pollution control plan implemented in the region during the winter season.

It categorises actions into four stages: Stage I - ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II - ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III - ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI>450).

