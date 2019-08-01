Delhi

‘Delhi must make laws to regulate gambling’

It is a State subject: Centre to Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the Centre on Wednesday that gambling was a State subject and the city government has to make laws to regulate such activities in the Capital.

The Centre’s submission came during the hearing of a plea seeking an end to operation of websites, which allow people to gamble, bet and play games of chance, like poker, online. It urged the High Court to make the Delhi government a party to the case.

The court has asked it to first file its response to the plea by Avinash Mehrotra, who has alleged that online gaming websites are illegal.

The petition contends that gaming and gambling websites are encouraging people to spend their hard-earned money on games of chance, like poker and blackjack. It said success in these games was based solely on the turn of cards and no skill was involved.

