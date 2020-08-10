Delhi, Mumbai police save man’s life after they get a call from Facebook

New Delhi

10 August 2020 00:54 IST

The caller informed DCP (Cyber) about a suicidal activity

In a successful joint operation involving a social media giant, Delhi Police and Mumbai Police, a man was coaxed out of his decision to kill himself.

At 7.51 pm on Saturday, DCP (Cyber) Anyesh Roy received a call from Ireland. An official from Facebook informed him that their systems have identified ‘suicidal activity’ on a Facebook account belonging to a Delhi resident and the information was further shared on his email address, the police said.

They said when Mr. Roy checked his email, he found a report from Facebook referring to the account of a woman from Delhi and shared her mobile number that was registered with the platform. Since it was a sensitive issue, a direct call to the person could have triggered panic, the police added.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Roy managed to trace the location of the phone user to Mandawali here. The details were shared with DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh, who then despatched his staff to the woman's house. However, the officials were relieved on reaching the spot to find her fine. When enquired, she said its her phone number but her Facebook account is being used by her husband, who is living in Mumbai. She told police that her husband had left for Mumbai after a fight ensued between them around 14 days ago. He has been working as a cook in a hotel there since then.

She shared her husband’s mobile number but was not aware of his address. When the Delhi Police tried to contact him, his number was found to be unreachable, so Mr. Roy got in touch with his counterpart in Mumbai, Mr. Bal Singh Rajput, and Dr. Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (Cyber) in Mumbai.

The Mumbai policemen swung into action. After a while, when his phone was found to be switched on, Dr. Karandikar spoke with the man who was in psychological distress. He counselled him and despatched policemen in Bhayandar area, a suburb of Mumbai to control the situation.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.