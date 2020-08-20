Delhi moving steadily towards herd immunity, observe experts

As per the current evidence, they say, antibodies are stable for about six months

Commenting on the result of second serological survey of Delhi, epidemiologists on Thursday said that the city is on its way to attain herd immunity with the survey showing that 29.1% people have developed antibodies against the virus.

They also said that according to prevailing informations, antibodies formed are stable for about six months and the increase in sero prevalence compared to the last survey is a “good” sign.

When a larger part of the population becomes immune to the virus, the chain of transmission of the virus is broken, thus reducing the spread of the disease. This is called herd immunity. So, a higher value of sero prevalence is favourable.

“Between the two surveys, there is an increase of about 6% people with antibodies and the disease is spreading without much increase in the number of daily new fatalities compared to earlier. This shows that we are moving towards herd immunity,” said Giridhara R. Babu, professor at Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru.

“The current survey shows the percentage of people with neutralising antibodies. But there are also non-neutralising antibodies, and T cell immune response. The sum total of all these three immune mechanisms in the population should be about 60% to attain herd immunity,” he said. “So, the percentage of just neutralising antibodies in the population required for attaining herd immunity will be lesser than 60%,” the expert said.

Dr. Babu said that initial evidence shows neutralising antibodies last for at least three to six months.

‘Not disappearing’

Jayaprakash Muliyil, an epidemiologist and former principal of Christian Medical College, Vellore, said that the increase in percentage of people with antibodies shows that the antibodies formed are holding up and not disappearing.

“If the antibodies were transient, then they should have dropped or stayed at the same level in the second survey compared to the first. As per current evidence, antibody levels remain stable up to at least six months,” Dr. Muliyil said.

But experts said that the time period up to which antibodies last may go up, as the virus is still being studied. “Certain clusters of Delhi might have already achieved herd immunity. But for cities, where population density is high, more than 50% people should have antibodies to attain herd immunity” Dr. Muliyil said.

Dr. Babu said that Delhi is still witnessing more than 1,000 cases per day and it is a lesson for other States that there is going to be a “long plateau” before the cases drop. “The government should do more testing to contain transmission at this stage,” he said. He also said that the result of a sero survey done in Pune cannot be compared to Delhi, as the former was done in high-risk areas. “But Mumbai and Delhi were moving towards herd immunity,” he said.