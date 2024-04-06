GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Delhi Model’ of health service lies in a shambles’: L-G to Health Minister

April 06, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena wrote to Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday and urged him to produce a White Paper on the condition of the health infrastructure in the Capital.

Mr. Saxena wrote, “I must mention that I am appalled at the pathetic state of affairs prevailing in Delhi government hospitals, which has been conveyed in your note. It is indeed shocking that the much touted ‘Delhi Model’ of health service delivery lies in a shambles.”

Responding to his letter, the Health Minister invited the L-G to visit a few Delhi government hospitals, where majority of patients come from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The L-G said he was surprised to know the conditions of AAP-led Delhi government hospitals, stating that they are not even equipped with basic consumables like cotton.

Mr. Saxena also mentioned that several public representatives and eminent doctors have shared innumerable experiences which highlight the “virtual collapse of government health infrastructure”.

“A White Paper on this subject could be a useful starting point. You could rope in specialists and experts for guidance,” the L-G wrote.

Mr. Bhardwaj also questioned why Mr. Saxena wants to create a health crisis in Delhi and mislead people about the availability of medicines and consumables.

