Delhi Ministers seek urgent solution of water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Delhi Cabinet Ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on June 24.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Ministers said Minister Atishi’s indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.

The Ministers held a meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura’s Bhogal, where they decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a solution to the issue.

“We also invite Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, all officers to Wazirabad, Bawana to see the readings of flow metres and see the water levels of the river there. Data is available for the water released by Haryana and they can see for themselves how the water has reduced,” he said.

Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the Minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out in support of Ms. Atishi’s indefinite fast.

