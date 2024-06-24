ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Ministers seek urgent solution of water crisis in letter to PM Modi

Updated - June 24, 2024 04:20 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 03:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Cabinet Ministers urge PM Modi to address water crisis, support Water Minister Atishi’s fast with candlelight march

PTI

Delhi Water Minister Atishi drinks water during the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis, which entered the third day, in New Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others are also seen. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Cabinet Ministers have written a letter to Prime Narendra Modi and urged him to resolve the water crisis in the national capital on a priority basis, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on June 24.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Ministers said Minister Atishi’s indefinite fast has entered the fourth day and her health is deteriorating.

Delhi water crisis: Atishi’s fast enters day two; BJP holds counter-protest against govt.

The Ministers held a meeting at the hunger strike site in Jangpura’s Bhogal, where they decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister seeking a solution to the issue.

“We also invite Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, all officers to Wazirabad, Bawana to see the readings of flow metres and see the water levels of the river there. Data is available for the water released by Haryana and they can see for themselves how the water has reduced,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asserting that Delhi should get its due share of water, the Minister announced that in the evening a candle light march will be carried out in support of Ms. Atishi’s indefinite fast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US