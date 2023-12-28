Delhi Minister seeks disciplinary action against Chief Secy.

December 28, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has written to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena demanding disciplinary proceedings against Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and his staff for allegedly leaking to the media “sensitive official documents” related to a case of sexual harassment at Burari Hospital.

The case pertains to a woman contractual employee at the hospital alleging that her manager and three supervisors molested and harassed her and two other women employees on December 17 and 19.

In his letter to the L-G on Tuesday, Mr. Bharadwaj said he had requested the Chief Secretary on December 24 that a committee headed by the Delhi Health Secretary be formed to look into the issue and an action taken report (ATR) be tabled within six hours. “That committee was to give a preliminary report in 24 hours and the final report in seven days,” he wrote, adding that the ATR was leaked to the media while the panel is yet to be formed.

Replying to Mr. Bharadwaj’s December 24 communication a day later, the Chief Secretary had demanded the suspension of the Minister’s private secretary. In his response, Mr. Kumar alleged that Mr. Bharadwaj’s office had shared the December 24 communication to the media before conveying it to the Chief Secretary’s office.

Bid to ‘intimidate’

“The recommendation of the Chief Secretary against my office staff is simply an act to intimidate and threaten the staff working in my office,” Mr. Bharadwaj wrote, adding that the accusations had no basis.

“Disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against the Chief Secretary and his staff for leaking sensitive official documents to the media,” he added.

No immediate response was issued by the Chief Secretary’s office.

