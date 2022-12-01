Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain 'misused' official position to meet co-accused in jail cell: Sources

December 01, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - New Delhi

An inquiry committee constituted by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has found that jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain "misused" his official position and met with co-accused in a money laundering case in which he was arrested in his Tihar Jail cell, official sources said on Wednesday.

The report by the committee, comprising principal secretaries of the Delhi government's Home, Law and Vigilance departments, has noted "collusion" on part of then Director-General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel with Mr. Jain, they said.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on May 31.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Mr. Goel over the findings of the report.

The committee has also recommended "departmental proceedings" against Mr. Goel for "extending VIP treatment" to Jain.

"In violation of prison rules, [Mr.] Jain frequently held court in his room with co-accused in the same case in which he was arrested. These co-accused included Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, apart from Sanjay Gupta and Raman Bhuraria, who are accused in other cases filed by the ED," said the report.

The report further said Mr. Jain's wife and other family members "frequently" met him in jail in "blatant violation" of the rules and with "collusion" of senior prison officials, including the then Director-General (Prisons) and Tihar Jail Superintendent Ajit Kumar.

Mr. Goel was transferred after jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar accused him of taking money. Mr. Kumar has been suspended in the matter.

Five inmates of Tihar Jail, including one Rinku who was seen massaging Mr. Jain in a purported video, were "pressurised" by jail officials to provide "special services" to Mr. Jain, the report said.

The committee was formed last month after the ED said in court that Mr. Jain was being provided special treatment in jail.

