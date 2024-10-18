A Delhi court on Friday (October 18, 2024) granted bail to AAP leader and former Delhi Cabinet minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, citing “delay in trial” and his “long incarceration”.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody. Special Judge Rakesh Syal had reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the application from the accused as well as the ED.

Mr. Jain’s counsel had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.“

Considering the delay in trial and long incarceration of 18 months, and the fact that trail will take long to start, let alone conclude, accused is favourably suited for the relief,” said Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The judge granted the relief on a bail bond Rs 50,000 with two sureties of like amount.

The ED had opposed the application, saying that if released, Mr. Jain may influence the witnesses or flee from justice.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Mr. Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

‘Satyamev Jayate’: AAP as Satyendar Jain gets bail

The Aam Aadmi Party hailed a Delhi court granting bail to its senior leader Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, describing the decision as a victory of truth and the defeat of another BJP “conspiracy”.

“Satyamev Jayate. Another conspiracy of BJP failed as Satyendra Jain ji, who brought about health revolution in Delhi by building magnificent Mohalla Clinics, got bail from the court. The real face of BJP has been exposed again now in front of the entire country,” the AAP said in a post on X.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said Mr. Jain got bail after spending more than two years in jail.

“What was his fault?” he asked.

The former Chief Minister said multiple raids were conducted at Mr. Jain’s place but not a single penny was recovered.

“His only fault was that he built Mohalla Clinics and made health services free for the people of Delhi. Modi ji put him in jail so that Mohalla Clinics could be stooped, thus preventing free treatment for the poor. But God is with us,” he posted on X.

“Welcome back Satyendra!” he wrote.

