Delhi Metro’s 15-year-old coaches to get a facelift

NEW DELHI

10 March 2020 01:53 IST

The entire process of midlife refurbishment will take 20-24 months: official

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is in the process of mid-life refurbishment of coaches which were inducted in 2002 and have completed over 15 years, said a DMRC official.

The entire process of mid-life refurbishment will take approximately 20-24 months, the DMRC official said. “However, much will depend upon train requirement for meeting ridership,” a senior official added.

The first set of coaches, comprising 70 trains of four coach formations are mostly deployed on the Red and Blue Lines currently.

“As part of mid-life refurbishment of these trains or coaches, the DMRC is now preparing to undertake major overhaul activities, including internal painting, floor repair or replacement, gangway overhauling and secondary suspension replacement,” the DMRC official told The Hindu.

Around 280 coaches are in line to be provided with a “fresh layer of special water base point,” according to the DMRC.

Additionally, officials added, “Forty of the coaches need major attention to their floor. Same is being planned with the help of the original car builder.”

For overhaul of the gangways (partition area between two coaches), around 70 trains are in line.

“There are a total of 420 number of gangways in 70 trains. All of these will go for overhauling which includes 100% fabric or bellow replacement, cleaning and corrosion to provide smooth riding to passengers,” the official said.

Secondary suspension

A total of 1,130 secondary suspension in 70 trains are also expected to be done. “All of these suspensions have been planned for replacement, which are also being replaced,” the official added.

Last week, in response to a question asked in Parliament pertaining to whether the government was planning to modernise old metro trains operating on the Red and Blue Lines, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had said that according to the DMRC the coaches had a design life of 30 years.

“Any major technological upgradation or modernisation during the life cycle of coaches was neither technically feasible nor desirable from the financial point of view. The first set of coaches that were introduced on Red and Blue Lines are more than 15 years old, now need major repairs to components like flooring, panelling, etc,” the reply read.