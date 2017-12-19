Delhi

Delhi metro train rams into wall during trial run

A Delhi metro train rammed into a wall at Kalindi Kunj depot on December 19, 2017

A Delhi metro train rammed into a wall at Kalindi Kunj depot on December 19, 2017   | Photo Credit: Twitter/Soumya Pillai

There were no casualties

A Delhi metro train crashed into a wall on Tuesday at the Kalindi Kunj depot while on a trial run, six days before its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said the metro train was on a trial run on the new Magenta Line that will be opened by Mr. Modi on December 25.

The front portion of the metro train and a stretch of the depot’s boundary wall was damaged. There were no casualties, he added.

No further details were available.

