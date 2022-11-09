Delhi Metro to run eight-coach trains on Red Line

DMRC procures 78 coaches to be added to six-coach trains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduced its first-ever set of two 8-coach trains for passenger services on the Red Line. | Photo Credit: -

The Delhi Metro will run eight-coach trains on its Red Line which connects Rithala in Delhi to Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. Two eight-coach trains were operated on the route on Tuesday after extra coaches were added to them.

All trains on the Red Line will now stop near the far end of the platforms to accommodate the eight-coach trains, the DMRC said in a statement.

The DMRC has procured 78 additional coaches to be added to all 39 six-coach trains [37 remaining] being run on the route from the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML). “The conversion of six-coach trains to eight-coach trains is being done in a graded manner to ensure that there is no impact on the regular passenger services and is likely to be completed by 2024,” it said.

The red line is the oldest route of the Delhi Metro with the first train run between Shahdara and Tis Hazari on December 25, 2022. The estimated number of passengers that travel on the route everyday is 4.7 lakh at present, the DMRC said.