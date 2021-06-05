Delhi Metro to run at 50% capacity from tomorrow

Full strength and normal services likely by June 9: DMRC

Metro services will resume from June 7 with 50% seating capacity and half of the available trains will run on the network with a frequency of 5-15 minutes, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Saturday.

“On Monday, only half of the available trains will be inducted into service... full strength will resume in a graded manner by Wednesday and thereafter services will be available as per normal frequency which was available before the lockdown,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal. The DMRC also advised passengers to set aside extra time for commuting due to restricted services and adherence to COVID-19 rules.

Commuters will not be permitted to stand inside the coaches and will occupy alternate seats. Officials said each coach can accommodate around 50 people when operating at full capacity.

Due to curbs, only 25 commuters will be permitted inside each coach.

“In order to ensure social distancing and capacity compliance inside trains, the public is advised to take extra time for their daily commute and exhibit COVID-appropriate behaviour at the stations,” said Mr. Dayal.Officials said entry to stations will be regulated via identified gates, as was the practice before the latest lockdown was imposed.

Since resumption of services in September last year, following the nationwide lockdown, only select gates at each station are kept functional by the DMRC as a crowd-control measure. “The DMRC is also writing to authorities for maintenance of law and order outside metro stations to handle the extra rush,” Mr. Dayal added.