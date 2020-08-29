Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept. 7

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to resume operations from September 7 after over five months, following Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Central government on Saturday.
Metro services in the city have remained suspended since March 22, following the imposition of a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” it said in a statement.
Further, the statement added, “Details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days.”
Longer halting time for trains at stations, limiting the number of people in lifts, discontinuation of tokens, alternate seating inside coaches and a distance of one metre between commuters standing were some of the tentative protocols drawn up by the public transporter.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operation from September 7 in a phased manner.” The DMRC had last week said that it shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath