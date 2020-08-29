Delhi Metro to resume services from Sept. 7

An SOP for metros will be released by the Centre in a few days

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to resume operations from September 7 after over five months, following Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Central government on Saturday.

Metro services in the city have remained suspended since March 22, following the imposition of a nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4.0, the Delhi Metro will be resuming its services for the public from September 7 onwards in a calibrated manner,” it said in a statement.

Further, the statement added, “Details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days.”

Longer halting time for trains at stations, limiting the number of people in lifts, discontinuation of tokens, alternate seating inside coaches and a distance of one metre between commuters standing were some of the tentative protocols drawn up by the public transporter.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “I am glad that metro has been permitted to start its operation from September 7 in a phased manner.” The DMRC had last week said that it shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government.