Delhi Metro to pick up pace in three stages

Services to start in graded manner from Sept. 7; normal operations from Sept. 12

The Delhi Metro is set to resume operations from September 7 in a graded manner with staggered timings, beginning with eight hours of services on the Yellow Line and Rapid Metro, Gurugram.

The metro operations will restart in three stages. Under stage 1, services will resume between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The other lines to become operational in the first stage are the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) on September 9. This will be followed by resumption of services on the Red Line (Rithala to Shaheed Sthal), Green Line (Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Bahadurgarh) and Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Ballabgarh) on September 10.

In the second stage, services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden) and Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) will be made operational on September 11. With Stage 2 kicking in, metro timings will be extended to 12 hours a day – between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The Airport Express Line will be made operational in the last stage on September 12, when services will be made available throughout the day across all lines.

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh said, “All lines will not be opened in one go. The hours of operation will be gradually increased. We will keep a close watch and if any correction is required, we will do it.”

“Trains will not stop at stations falling in containment zones and such stations will remain closed for public. Some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered to by the passengers,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

“Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22. However, due to increase in dwell time of trains at stations, there will be minor increase in time required for performing a trip,” Mr. Dayal said.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation said services on the Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line will resume from September 7 with reduced operational timing. “Trains will run from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a frequency of 15 minutes, from Monday to Saturday. On Sundays, the services will start from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m,” it said.

Wearing of face masks, use of smart cards, adequate dwelling time at stations to avoid crowding are some of the measures to be put in place.

Metro officials added that fines will be imposed in case commuters are found flouting the norms.