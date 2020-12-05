Delhi Metro to assist NMRC on phase 2 project

DMRC will act as general consultants

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday signed an agreement with the Noida Metro Rail Corporation under which the DMRC will provide services to NMRC as General Consultants (GC) or Project Management Consultants (PMC) for its Phase 2 project from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector.

The public transporter in a statement said: “As per the agreement, DMRC will assist and guide NMRC in preparation of completing bid documents for various system packages contract award process, management of system contracts and proper integration of all new line systems with the existing Aqua Line [Noida-Greater Noida] metro systems.”

The statement added that DMRC will also provide suggestions to the NMRC in value engineering and cost optimisation for all work contracts along with proof checking and approval of designs.

Responsibilties

“The DMRC will also be responsible for construction supervision and independent quality and safety monitoring of all contract packages besides testing and commissioning of the entire systems work and equipment and guiding for regulatory clearances for systems contracts,” it read.

The Phase 2 project of the NMRC will be an extension of the Auqa Line from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 2. The corridor is proposed to be 9.6 kilometre-long consisting of five stations.