Delhi Metro sees uptick in passengers amid heavy rainfall, says DMRC

Published - June 30, 2024 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Despite some waterlogging outside station premises, the metro saw seven lakh more passengers on Friday than the previous day and operated with ‘excellent punctuality’, said the DMRC.

Despite some waterlogging outside station premises, the metro saw seven lakh more passengers on Friday than the previous day and operated with ‘excellent punctuality’, said the DMRC. | Photo Credit: doc7w29grwzdeotcl0wx42

The Delhi Metro ferried over 69 lakh passengers and operated without disruption at a punctuality rate of 99.95% on Friday despite the heavy rainfall in the Capital, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday.

On Friday, 69,36,425 passengers travelled on the metro. On Thursday, the figure stood at 62,58,072 passengers, a DMRC statement said.

“Therefore, on Friday, the Delhi Metro recorded an increase of almost seven lakh passenger journeys, indicating that a lot of passengers preferred to use the metro instead of their private vehicles or other modes of transport due to the heavy downpour in the city,” a DMRC spokesperson added.

Despite some hindrances caused by minor waterlogging outside station premises and entry-exit points, the DMRC continued to provide regular services throughout the day at excellent punctuality even though road traffic was completely thrown out of gear, he said.

