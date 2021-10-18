Delhi Metro provides free Wi-Fi on Yellow Line

New Delhi

18 October 2021 01:42 IST

330 access points have been installed at 37 stations: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it has introduced free high-speed Wi-Fi service for commuters at all 37 stations on its Yellow Line, which connects HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli.

“More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations,” the DMRC said in a release, adding that the free Wi-Fi will be particularly helpful for students travelling to and from north Delhi campus of Delhi University.

Advertising

Advertising

Passengers will now be able to use standard internet applications like email, Facebook, Google, WhatsApp, and video and audio calls. They need to select OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi on their phones, following which they will have to enter mobile numbers and email ID to get an OTP by SMS. Thereafter, one has to enter the OTP and accept the terms and conditions and tap the connect button to access the Wi-Fi.

The free Wi-Fi service is already available at all stations on the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line. “With the launch of Wi-Fi at all stations on the Yellow Line, OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi is now available at 94 stations of the Delhi Metro network. This free Wi-Fi is being provided by a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm.,” said Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC.