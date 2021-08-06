Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stretch inaugurated

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off metro services on the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stretch of the Delhi Metro here on Friday.

The inauguration of the stretch will make the Pink Line Delhi Metro’s longest operational corridor. Besides Mr. Kejriwal, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was present to inaugurate the stretch.

“It is a moment of great delight for all the people of Delhi that this area of the city where a high volume of population lives is being connected to the metro, Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Even though the Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 stretch is very short, but it is very critical. I want to congratulate all the people living in this area and throughout Delhi who will now be able to access the route,” he also said.

The Pink Line, according to the government, will now provide seamless connectivity to a wide range of localities in Delhi from the north and east to the south and western parts of the city.

The densely populated areas of Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar will get more travel options on Metro through multiple interchanges on the Pink Line.

Important transport hubs such as Nizamuddin Railway Station, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, Anand Vihar Railway Station, Anand Vihar ISBT, Delhi Cantt Railway Station, and prominent markets like Dilli Haat - INA, Sarojini Nagar and Lajpat Nagar will get direct Metro connectivity through this corridor.

“For the past one and a half years, we all are fighting with the woes of the pandemic. It has been a very tough period for all of us. This period has been especially tough for the DMRC both financially as well as from the point of view of the new projects that they had undertaken,” Me. Kejriwal said.

“But the DMRC showed great resilience in facing the COVID-crisis; whenever possible, they efficiently handled their projects. I want to congratulate them for doing so,” he also said.