Delhi Metro likely to restart services in phased manner after Centre’s nod

New Delhi

27 August 2020 23:59 IST

It may be limited to govt. officials, essential service providers

The Delhi government is hoping for the resumption of Delhi Metro services in the first week of September and is likely to base its proposal related to their phased operation on recommendations already sent to the Prime Minister’s Office in May, sources claim.

In mid-May, the Delhi government had sought clearance from the Centre to permit the Delhi Metro to restart operations, but limit its utilisation to government employees and those providing essential services with valid passes. Movement will be in separate time slots for both categories.

With most activities now having resumed, however, slight modifications to these were possible but these would be put in place depending on the Centre’s go-ahead, sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

On Sunday, while interacting with market associations, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government had sought from the Centre that the metro should be allowed in Delhi on a trial basis and in a phased manner.

In May, the Delhi government had suggested that services of the Delhi Metro should be limited to government employees and functionaries and these too in cycles between 7.30 a.m. and 10.30 a.m., and then from 5.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Passengers with valid passes or those providing essential services should be allowed to use the metro between 10.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m, the proposal had stated.