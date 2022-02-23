DMRC launches website, mobile app with advanced features

Passengers can now get prior information on stations, routes

Tourists can now plan their visit to famous landmarks and historical places in the Capital through the Delhi Metro’s new “Tour Guide” feature. It will allow them to see the route to the nearest metro station from the area, and information on the remaining journey after deboarding the train.

It will also provide information on the last-mile connectivity from the station and the walking time or public transportation time, an DMRC official said. The unique feature will be part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) newly launched website and mobile application.

Interactive map

Among the other notable features, passengers will be provided with an interactive map feature on both – the website and the mobile application – in order to plan their journey quickly and efficiently.

“Passengers using the interactive map will be able to view the complete route of their journey along with information of stations and interchange stations up to their destination,” the DMRC said.

Passengers will also be able to view complete details of each station on the DMRC network, such as gate details, lift/escalator availability on the station with its location, station location on the map, among others .The revamped website was launched on Wednesday in a press conference organised at the Metro Bhavan.

DMRC executive director (corporate communications) Anuj Dayal said that the metro website will now also highlight the service status of every line on a real-time basis by showing appropriate colour codes and text to indicate normal or partial service.

“Additionally, in case of any station closure, it will be shown with a different colour code and text to highlight the same. The reason for the station restriction will be available on the ‘line detail’ page under the ‘station restriction/special information’ tab,” Mr. Dayal added.