Delhi Metro launches multipurpose card with auto top-up facility

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in association with SBI launched a “Delhi Metro-SBI Card” to enable commuters to use it as a smart card with an auto top-up facility.

“The multipurpose card will enable its users to use it as a smart card with auto top-up facility whenever the balance of the card goes below ₹100. The credit card facility will automatically recharge a top up value of ₹200 to the card from the user’s linked card or bank account. In addition, this combo card can also be used for all regular credit card transactions,” the DMRC said in a statement.

DMRC Managing Director, Mangu Singh said: “This initiative is in line with the DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among the Delhi Metro commuters at a time when social distancing has become a way of life.”