Delhi Metro launches free WiFi services on Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro on Thursday launched free high-speed WiFi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line, the first such facility in any country in the South Asian region, officials said.
The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations.
The WiFi facility, with 2 Mbps speed, inside train coaches on the Airport Line was launched by DMRC chief Mangu Singh in a running train on the Airport Express Line.
The DMRC plans to extend the facility to Lines 1-6, officials said.
WiFi facility is already available on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line, officials said.
“At present underground metro train WiFi facility is available in Russia, South Korea and China. This is the first such facility in India and the South Asian region,” a senior official said.
