Delhi Metro launches bag drop, check-in facilities for international travellers at two stations

The Delhi Metro on Wednesday said it has extended check-in and baggage drop facilities for international passengers at the New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium metro stations on the Airport Express Line. The facility was earlier only available for domestic passengers.

“In collaboration with Delhi International Airport Limited, Air India and Vistara Airlines, we are extending this service to facilitate easier check-in for international passengers,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

International travellers flying by Air India and Vistara Airlines will now be able to check in their luggage at these metro stations, and their baggage will be securely transported to the aircraft using advanced automated systems, the DMRC said, and invited other airlines to also set up the facility to benefit more passengers.

The service will be available for Air India passengers from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and for Vistara Airlines passengers from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday, the statement said.

It added that domestic travellers can check in anytime between 12 and two hours before departure, while international travellers can check in between four to three hours before their flights at the two metro stations.