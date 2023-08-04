ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network

August 04, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

At present, the UPI option is available in over 125 stations

The Hindu Bureau

To enhance passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended the option of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to all ticket counters across the network. Commuters can now make payments to recharge smart cards/purchase metro QR tickets using UPI.

At present, the UPI option is available in over 125 stations, offering a faster, more convenient, and secure mode of payment to streamline ticketing services and contribute to the overall modernisation of public transportation in Delhi/NCR. The remaining ticket counters will be upgraded within a week’s time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi Metro

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US