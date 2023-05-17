Delhi Metro employee kills family members, takes own life; son in ICU

May 17, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi Metro employee allegedly killed his wife and six-year-old daughter before taking his own life at their home in Shahdara’s Jyoti Colony on Tuesday, the police said.

Sushil Kumar, 43, a maintenance supervisor at the East Vinod Nagar depot of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), also tried to murder his 13-year-old son, who survived the attack and is undergoing treatment at the ICU of GTB Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Som Dutt, a family relative, said the boy was on life support. “He has been put on a ventilator. Doctors are saying that his voice box has been damaged,” he added.

The police said “financial burden” could be the reason behind the incident as Sushil had mortgaged his family’s jewellery.

“We have also received a note from his house regarding some financial transactions. His phone has been sent for forensic analysis for further investigation,” the officer added.

Some relatives of the deceased also said that Sushil’s family had been under financial stress.

“Anuradha [Sushil’s wife] always helped people. She used to help me financially from time to time but when I asked her for money a few days ago, she said that they were undergoing a cash crunch,” Sushma Rani, Anuradha’s elder sister, said.

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said the corporation would provide any assistance or information needed by the authorities.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that a PCR call was received at 12.04 p.m. from Sushil’s colleague.

The colleague had called Sushil to find out why he hadn’t come to work, when he heard Sushil crying on the other end, saying he had killed his family.

The colleague informed the police, following which a team was rushed to the spot and the three bodies were recovered.

Sushil lived with Anuradha, 43, and their children on the second floor of their house, which they shared with Sushil’s two brothers and their families. The couple got married in 2008.

Family members said they did not hear or notice any suspicious activity and found out about the deaths only after the police reached the house.

Those who require assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.