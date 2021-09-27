Delhi Metro earned ₹19.5 crore from the sale of carbon credits

The newly inaugurated section of about 289 metre between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stations of the Pink Line Metro passes through trilokpuri area in New Delhi on August 06, 2021. Photo: MOORTHY RV / The Hindu

27 September 2021 04:36 IST

Over 3 million such credits collected from 2012-2018

The Delhi Metro on Sunday said it has earned ₹19.5 crore from sale of 3.55 million carbon credits collected over a period of six years from 2012 to 2018, in its bid towards gaining greater energy efficiency.

In 2007, Delhi Metro became the first Metro or Railway project in the world to be registered by the United Nations under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), which enabled it to claim carbon credits for its Regenerative Braking Project. The CDM is a project-based Green House Gas (GHG) offset mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol allowing the public and private sector in high-income nations the opportunity to purchase carbon credits from greenhouse gas emissions-reducing projects in low or middle-income nations as part of their efforts to meet international emissions targets under the Kyoto protocol, the DMRC said.

CDM projects generate emissions credits called Certified Emission Reductions (CERs), which are then bought and traded. One CER is equal to one ton of CO2(eq) emission reduced. The CDM helps to deliver sustainable development benefits to the host country.

