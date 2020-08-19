Delhi

Delhi Metro announces 50% cut in perks, allowances

The Delhi Metro, which has not been operating since March 22 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, on Tuesday announced 50% cut in perks and allowances for all employees with effect from August, till further orders.

‘Financial condition’

The office order announcing the move read: “In view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of Metro services, it has been decided that all perks and allowances shall be reduced by 50% till further orders. Accordingly, starting with salary for the month of August 2020, perks and allowances shall now be payable @15.75% of the Basic Pay.”

It added that with immediate effect, all sanctions for House building advance, multipurpose advance, laptop advance, etc. are to be kept on hold till further orders.

Advances sought for medical treatment, TA & DA and Composite Transfer Grant will continue to be granted to facilitate the employees, it added.

Comments
