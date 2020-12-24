Delhi-Meerut RRTS takes shape as construction pace quickens

Ghaziabad

‘Construction work at the Sarai Kale Khan station will begin early next year’

Work on the Uttar Pradesh side of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS project is on in full swing.

“Visible signs of construction” at Sarai Kale Khan station in Delhi, a senior NCRTC functionary associated with the project said, will begin manifesting in the first quarter of the coming year.

The 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is not only the first RRTS corridor being implemented in the country but also the first project of its kind to utilise spherical bearings to enable speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour and will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut by around 1/3rd.

The commute time from Delhi to Meerut will be reduced to less than an hour from 3-4 hours by road at present. The priority section of the corridor is targeted to be completed in 2023 while the entire corridor will be completed in 2025, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

Even as foundation work for a viaduct is being undertaken at a fast pace with over 3600 piles and over 3000 piers having been casted between Sahibabad and Shatabdi Nagar, the launching of the spans of the viaduct is not only progressing but it’s superstructure is now visible on the stretch on the Meerut Road.

In fact, about one kilometre of the viaduct is ready on the 17-kilometre-long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai, which will consist of the Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar and Duhai stations.

“Civil construction is gaining pace inside Delhi and Meerut and work is in full swing at casting yards in Vasundhara in Ghaziabad here and in Shatabdi Nagar in Meerut,” Puneet Vats, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NCRTC, said at the facility in Vasundhara on Wednesday.

“As far as the Delhi side is concerned, the resources required for construction on the ground are in the process of being mobilised and the signs of the work being in progress will begin manifesting, to give an estimate, over the next two months,” Mr. Vats told The Hindu.

The RRTS station at Sarai Kale Khan — where all the three Phase 1 RRTS corridors of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat will converge — will be seamlessly integrated with the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station and the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminal.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor will have a total of 24 stations and will be elevated for around 70.5 km and 11.5 km of its stretch will be underground. The rolling stock or coaches will be manufactured in Savli, Gujarat under the Make in India initiative.