Kolkata rape and murder case: Delhi Medical Association seeks to intervene in Supreme Court

The association sought a committee headed by a former apex court judge to prepare a module or scheme for protection of doctors and medical service personnel against violence in hospitals and public healthcare centres

Published - August 20, 2024 01:04 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of various Resident Doctors’ Associations protest during a candle march against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. File.

Members of various Resident Doctors’ Associations protest during a candle march against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Medical Association moved the Supreme Court on Monday (August 19, 2024) for the constitution of a committee headed by a former apex court judge to prepare a module or scheme for protection of doctors and medical service personnel against violence in hospitals and the public healthcare centres in the backdrop of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata.

The association has filed an application late in the evening in the apex court to implead itself in the suo motu case scheduled to be heard by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of Kolkata rape-murder case; hearing on August 20

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), represented by senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita, said the committee ought to comprise representatives of the Indian Medical Association, National Medical Commission, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, an officer not below the rank of Inspector General of Police, resident doctors or representatives of the doctors from R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and members of the civil society.

The application said the apex court should direct the Superintendent of Police of every district across the country to carry out threat perception assessments of government hospitals and healthcare institutions

Follow updates from the Kolkata rape and murder case on August 19, 2024

Distress call alert

It further sought a direction to the Union government to develop a software mechanism by way of distress call alert system in all healthcare institutions, establishments and medical colleges to be made available to doctors and medical staff, especially women, which would have live connectivity with nearby local police stations and security staff.

Among other suggestions, the DMA sought a direction for the mandatory filing of institutional FIRs within 24 hours of incidents happening in the vicinity of hospital and healthcare premises.

medical service / sexual assault & rape / Delhi

