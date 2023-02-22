Delhi MCD mayoral polls | Voting underway to elect Delhi Mayor  

February 22, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Voting is currently under way to elect New Delhi’s next Mayor. MPs and MLAs have put in their ballots, while ward councillors are currently voting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded East Patel Nagar ward councillor Shelly Oberoi for the post, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Shalimar Bagh-B ward councillor Rekha Gupta. This is the fourth attempt at conducting the polls.

BJP MPs Meenakshi Lekhi and Hans Raj Hans were among the firsts to cast their votes. Election to the posts of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and six members of the standing committee are being held.

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had on February 18 approved the AAP government’s recommendation to hold the Delhi mayoral elections on February 22.

Authorities stepped up security inside the Municipal House and on the Civic Centre premises in Delhi for the mayoral poll. Several civil defence personnel, including women members, have been deployed in the chamber of the House.

Supreme Court had on February 17 ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the MCD to fix the date of elections for the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor and the members of the standing committee of the civic body.

The court issued the order after hearing a plea moved by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, who had sought an early conduct of the election.

The maiden meeting of the newly elected 250-member MCD House on January 6 was adjourned following ruckus between the AAP and BJP members, and two successive meetings on January 24 and February 6 were also adjourned without electing the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor amid loud protests by AAP councillors over the presiding officer’s decision to administer oath to the 10 aldermen first.

Both parties have since then blamed each other for the repeated adjournments. The AAP, which holds the majority in the 250-member House with 134 councillors, has alleged that the saffron party is trying to steal its mandate by giving voting rights to the nominated members. The BJP won 104 wards to finish second.

Once the Mayor is elected, the role of the L-G-appointed presiding officer—currently BJP councillor Satya Sharma—will come to an end. The Mayor will preside over the remainder of the meeting and conduct the remaining internal elections.

