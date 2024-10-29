ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Mayoral polls will be held next month, says Oberoi

Published - October 29, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Shelly Oberoi (centre). | Photo Credit: file photo

The mayoral polls will be held next month, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday amid ruckus by BJP councillors who demanded that the elections be held at the earliest. “Be assured that the elections will be held in the next meeting,” said Ms. Oberoi amid the commotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The polls to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are held every year. The Mayor’s post is rotated among members from different social groups. This year, it is reserved for a councillor from the Scheduled Caste community.

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh (BJP), said, “If AAP does not hold the polls soon, we will stage a protest and lock the Mayor’s office. She [Oberoi] has been occupying the post reserved for a Scheduled Caste person.”

In response, AAP said, “It is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition is openly talking about committing yet another illegality by locking up the Mayor’s office in violation of the DMC Act.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US