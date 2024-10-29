Delhi Mayoral polls will be held next month, says Oberoi

The mayoral polls will be held next month, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday amid ruckus by BJP councillors who demanded that the elections be held at the earliest. “Be assured that the elections will be held in the next meeting,” said Ms. Oberoi amid the commotion.

The polls to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are held every year. The Mayor’s post is rotated among members from different social groups. This year, it is reserved for a councillor from the Scheduled Caste community.

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh (BJP), said, “If AAP does not hold the polls soon, we will stage a protest and lock the Mayor’s office. She [Oberoi] has been occupying the post reserved for a Scheduled Caste person.”

In response, AAP said, “It is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition is openly talking about committing yet another illegality by locking up the Mayor’s office in violation of the DMC Act.”