GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Mayoral polls will be held next month, says Oberoi

Published - October 29, 2024 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Shelly Oberoi (centre).

Mayor Shelly Oberoi (centre). | Photo Credit: file photo

The mayoral polls will be held next month, Mayor Shelly Oberoi announced in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Monday amid ruckus by BJP councillors who demanded that the elections be held at the earliest. “Be assured that the elections will be held in the next meeting,” said Ms. Oberoi amid the commotion.

The polls to the posts of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are held every year. The Mayor’s post is rotated among members from different social groups. This year, it is reserved for a councillor from the Scheduled Caste community.

Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh (BJP), said, “If AAP does not hold the polls soon, we will stage a protest and lock the Mayor’s office. She [Oberoi] has been occupying the post reserved for a Scheduled Caste person.”

In response, AAP said, “It is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition is openly talking about committing yet another illegality by locking up the Mayor’s office in violation of the DMC Act.”

Published - October 29, 2024 12:54 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / election / politics / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.