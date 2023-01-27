Delhi Mayor election | SC to hear candidate Shelly Oberoi’s petition seeking time-bound conduct of election on February 3

January 27, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on January 27 agreed to list on February 3 a petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi seeking time-bound conduct of the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The petition was orally mentioned before Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Ms. Oberoi, for an early date of hearing.

"It will be listed on February 3, 2023," the CJI said.

The election was stalled on January 24 for the second time this month after the MCD House was adjourned by Satya Sharma, BJP councillor and the presiding officer appointed by the Lieutenant Governor, following a ruckus.

AAP had won 134 of the 250 wards in the MCD polls in December while the BJP managed to garner 104 wards.

However, a Mayor is yet to be elected despite the poll results being declared over 50 days ago.