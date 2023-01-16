ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Mayor election: L-G Saxena approves convening of MCD meeting on Jan 24

January 16, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On January 6, high drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single Mayor in 10 years after the MCD was unified last year.

ANI

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. | File Photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday approved the convening of the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 24. The sitting of the house is for the oath of affirmation of the election of the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and six members to the Standing Committee.

Last week tweeting about the proposal sent to the Lieutenant Governor, Manish Sisodia said, “A proposal has been sent to L-G to hold the Mayor elections in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. Requested that MCD is working without a Mayor for the last 8 months. Therefore, it is not good to delay further. The MCD officials had sent the proposal of the meeting to the Delhi government on January 30.”

On January 6, high drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single Mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was unified last year. High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US